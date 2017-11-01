Perception is that nothing is being done under Namami Gange: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI)

There is a general perception that nothing is being done under the government’s ambitious ‘Namami Gange’ programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said and directed officials to change the image by transparent, time- bound and quality work. According to an official statement, the water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation minister expressed displeasure over the “slow progress” of some of the projects and warned that the delay in file work and tendering process would not be “tolerated”. Addressing a review meeting yesterday, he instructed that all pending projects should take off by December, 2018. Union Minister of State for Water Resources Satya Pal Singh, ministry secretary Amarjit Singh and senior officials of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) attended the meeting.

Representatives of six key basin states/Union Territory of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi were also present. “He (Gadkari) said there is a general perception that nothing is being done in Namami Gange. The minister asked the officials to change this perception by transparent, corruption free, time-bound and quality work…all the pending projects should take off by December 2018,” the statement said. Gadkari said he believed in giving “full freedom” to the officials in the execution of projects, but added that he wanted results. Loopholes and reasons for delay in the entire process of preparing detailed project reports (DPRs), payments to contractors and finalisation of tenders were widely discussed and remedies were suggested in the meeting, the statement said. Gadkari was of the opinion that innovative methods and latest technology should be used for cleaning not only the Ganga, but also its tributaries such as Alaknanda, Bhagirathi, Ramganga, Kali and Hindon.

The dream of a clean Ganga and unfettered flow in the river cannot be fulfilled until its tributaries are cleaned, he added. A total of 97 towns are situated along the main stream of the Ganga. Necessary sewerage management interventions have been taken up in 55 towns requiring no further interventions, the statement said. Out of these, 10 towns with a total sewage generation of 1,622 million litres daily (MLD) contribute almost 63 per cent of the total sewage (2,593 MLD) discharge from the 97 towns to the river. With all the projects undertaken till date, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand have been covered with respect to sewage from all its towns. Sewerage interventions are yet to be taken in Mugal Sarai (UP), Chapra (Bihar) and Danapur (Bihar), and their current sewage generation is 15, 21 and 27 MLD, respectively, the statement said. Projects for Behrampur and Nabadwip in West Bengal are in the pipeline and expected to be taken for approval soon. Proposed sewage treatment capacity for these towns is 15 MLD and 13 MLD, respectively, the statement added.