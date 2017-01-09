People will teach BJP lesson in UP polls: Jat leader Yashpal Singh

He said that Jat voters will teach a lesson to BJP in the polls for not delivering on its promise in Haryana and the lives lost during the quota stir. (PTI)

Jat Reservation Action Committee chief Yashpal Singh has appealed to the people of Uttar Pradesh to not vote for BJP in the Assembly elections in February, claiming that the party failed to fulfil his community’s quota demands.

Singh made the remarks while addressing a rally here yesterday in which Jat leaders from leaders Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan were present.

The committee’s Punjab chief claimed that the voters would take revenge of Haryana in the Assembly polls starting February 11.