People, who treat Sanjay Bhansali like this, must be shamed: Rohit Roy

As the controversy on the assault on renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues, Bollywood celebrities have come out in support of filmmaker, Sanja Leela Bhansali. Many celebrities have condemned the attack and criticised the fringe group. Slamming the Karni Sena’s action, once again, television actor Rohit Roy condemned the attack in strong words. Speaking at a debate in Times Now, Rohit said that the people who treat a person like Bhansali like this should be shamed.

In an unfortunate incident on Friday, renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protestors of a fringe group, Karni Sena, on the set of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur. The miscreants were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. Reportedly the movie based on the life of Queen Padmini, showed the Queen in wrong light and the heated uproar erupted over an alleged love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji.

However, while Bhansali strongly condemned the vandalism and attack, the incident was “uncalled for” and extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city. In a statement, the National Award winning director said that keeping in mind the safety of the film’s crew, he decided to stop the shooting of the film post the “shocking” incident.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we decided to stop the shoot and leave the city, following the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati’,” the statement said.

Even a day after the attack, the Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, has refused to apologise for the attack and had demanded an apology from Bhansali to the Rajput community.

