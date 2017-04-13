People were upset over MLA quitting: AAP after bypoll defeat

When asked about the possible impact of the Rajouri Garden bypoll on the MCD election, Sisodia said the BJP too lost several bypolls after its resounding victory in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

With the AAP’s humiliating defeat in the Rajouri Garden bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today admitted that people were upset with the party over its legislator quitting to contest from Punjab. He said the party will pull up its socks in the upcoming MCD polls and try to convince the people of Rajouri Garden by showcasing the “good work” done by the Delhi government.

The Rajouri Garden bypoll was necessitated after AAP MLA Jarnail Singh quit to contest from Lambi in Punjab against the then Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. Jarnail came in third in the contest.

BJP-Akali Dal candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa trounced his nearest rival and Congress’ Meenakshi Chandela by over 14,500 votes. AAP’s Harjeet Singh came in a distant third.

“There was anger among people after Jarnail went to Punjab. We tried convincing them, but with the results we are realising that people were not convinced and remained upset.

“We will pull up our socks in the upcoming polls and also try to convince the people of Rajouri Garden. Whatever work was done by Jarnail we will carry it forward,” Sisodia said.

“We will show it in the MCD poll. After winning 282 seats in Lok Sabha, the BJP lost many bypolls. We will win the MCD polls by telling people about the work done by us and we will win it handsomely,” he said.