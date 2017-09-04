People trying to mix terror and religion for political gains: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

He termed terrorism a biggest enemy of mankind and called for unity to fight against the global threat. (PTI)

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that terror has no religion, colour or sex but some people are trying to mix terror and religion for their own political gains. The Vice-President was in Hyderabad to attend the 78th session of institute of international law held at University of Auditorium at Justice city at Shameerpet. “Terror is having no religion it has no colour it has no sex but unfortunately some people are trying to mix terror and religion for their own narrow political gains,” he said at the function here.

He termed terrorism a biggest enemy of mankind and called for unity to fight against the global threat. “Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the mankind. I underline the international community and lawyers to come to understanding and bring stringent laws in their respective countries to fight international terror,” the Vice-President said. He further said that the world community should be aware of the evil designs of the terror and should come to agreement for the suppression of international terrorism.

Naidu further said that terrorism should be “put down and hanged both legally and administratively because without peace there cannot be progress.” Expressing happiness over participating in the function, the Vice President said, “I am sure that holding this session in India not only create great awareness on international but also inspire young lawyers and students to specialise in the subject.”