People of UP are fed up of lawlessness, will vote for progressive change: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a dig at the ongoing confusion over Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, adding that people of Uttar Pradesh have been fed up of lawlessness and would vote for the progressive BJP in the upcoming elections. “Irrespective of whether the Congress and Samajwadi Party have an alliance or not, the people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with lawlessness and corruption there.This is the only time they can vote for a progressive change and that is the BJP,” BJP leader Shaina NC told ANI.

Shaina further said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have decided to repose their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they had done in Lok Sabha elections.

The speculation has been rife that the Samajwadi Party is likely to contest the upcoming assembly election independently if the Congress Party does not announce the alliance today itself. Sources said, the Samajwadi Party has taken this decision due to the continuous delay by the Congress to clear its stands on the alliance for the upcoming polls.

The Samajwadi Party earlier ruled out tie-up with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), putting an end to the speculation of a grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad earlier on January 17 announced an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav had also confirmed that the party will lock itself in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.