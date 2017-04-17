People in power cannot defeat truth: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that nobody including the people in power can create a divide or instil fear in a nation like India. Drawing an analogue between the present times and the era of freedom struggle, Rahul said that Mahatma Gandhi during the Champaran movement made it clear that the one with whom the truth resides wins.

“It is not necessary that the one who has power is always correct. Why were the Britishers able to conquer us? Because we were scared, but Gandhi ji came to Champaran and told the people that don’t be scared, fight as it does not matter that power resides with whom, what matters is that the truth is besides you all and you will win,” Rahul said.

Watch this also:

“Our country hails the truth and it does not matter who has the power. If anybody in power tries to create divide in the nation, tries to instil fear then let me tell you that this cannot happen,” he added.

Rahul’s assertion came a day after Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will spread communalism to pacify the people of India who are extremely angry as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has miserably failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people.