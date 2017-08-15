People in Kashmir fed up with stirs, want normal life: Senior Army officer

Kashmiri children cross a temporary check point during curfew in Srinagar. (AP)

The people in Kashmir are fed up with agitations and want to live normal lives which is evident from the decreasing number of people participating in protests, a senior Army officer said today. “The number of protests and people participating in these is reducing. People are fed up with agitations and want their lives to go on normally,” General Officer Commanding of Army’s Chinar Corps Lt General J S Sandhu said in Kulgam, 75 km from here.

Lt. Gen. Sandhu was talking to reporters after a function to rename the Army Goodwill School at Behibagh as ‘Shaheed Lt. Ummer Fayaz Goodwill School’. Lt. Ummer Fayaz, a young Army officer, was killed by militants who abducted him from his relatives’ home in Shopian district on May 10. Lt. Gen. Sandhu said the persons involved in killing of the Army officer have been identified and security forces were on their trail. He said the Army was confident of tackling militancy and bring the situation under control.

“We have been fighting terrorism for 27 years… we are confident of making major dent and bring things under control to great extent,” he added.