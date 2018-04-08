People in Howrah, WB complain of breathing problem after leak of chemical

At least 100 people at a village in Howrah district today complained of breathing problem. (Representational Image)

At least 100 people at a village in Howrah district today complained of breathing problem and burning sensation in the eyes following a suspected chemical leak while it was being transported, police said. Fire Brigade personnel suspect the liquid chemical to be Benzyl chloride and sent samples to a laboratory for testing.

Police and Fire Brigade personnel rushed to Palow village under the jurisdiction of Uluberia police station after receiving information of the leakage of the chemical while it was being transported to a godown in a truck.

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, the police said. The chemical leakage has been controlled, the Fire Brigade personnel said.