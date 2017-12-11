People have started taking Rahul Gandhi seriously now, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Rahul Gandhi has changed in last few years. (ANI)

With people of the country seeing a new avatar of Rahul Gandhi in recent times, particularly during the Gujarat election campaign where he is firing on all cylinders and taking on the BJP government and even tweeting questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost on a daily basis, the new Congress president seems to have made Opposition leaders take him more seriously now. Speaking to CNN-News 18 minutes before Rahul Gandhi was named as the new Congress president, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the former has changed in last few years and people of the country are willing to listen to him now.

“100 percent change in his body language. It was a different Rahul Gandhi in 2014. People used to change channels when they saw him on television. Now they don’t do that. People want to listen to him. Rahul Gandhi has a huge challenge in front of him”, he was quoted as saying by the channel. Slamming the BJP, the leader said that the party has the habit of raking up Pakistan issues during elections. “They did the same thing during Bihar elections”, he added.

Earlier on Sunday, speaking at an election rally, PM Narendra Modi said, “Pakistan’s High Commissioner, former foreign minister, India’s former vice-president and India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh all met at Aiyar’s house, held a meeting for three hours, and then the next day, Mani Shankar calls Modi ‘neech.’ This is a serious and sensitive issue, being a meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. Also, what is the reason for such a secret meeting amidst Gujarat elections?” “Don’t all these things raise questions and concern? The Congress has to answer,” he said further.

Reacting to Narendra Modi’s charges on Monday, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that by making such false charges, the former has brought down the dignity of the prime minister’ s office.“It is the Modi government that invited Pakistani ISI to inspect the Pathankot Air Base that was attacked by Pakistan-based terrorists,” he said.

Seconding his party colleague’s view, another Congress leader Anand Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI, ” Ex-Pakistan Foreign Minister was here to attend a wedding, there was a dinner organised for him in which there were former diplomats, former Army chief among other dignitaries.Does PM think they were all conspiring with Pakistan? Reprehensible. PM must apologise.”