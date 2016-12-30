People directing Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decisions with wrong advises, says Ram Gopal Yadav

With SP facing a rebellion from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over ticket distribution, its supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a meeting of all the candidates allotted tickets amid hectic efforts to stave off a possible split in the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

Over the party feud among the ruling Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, today backed his nephew Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and the SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, claiming that people are directing the party supremo’s decisions with wrong advises. Ram Gopal Yadav further stated that there are no possibilities of any understanding any more.

With SP facing a rebellion from Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav over ticket distribution, its supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has called a meeting of all the candidates allotted tickets amid hectic efforts to stave off a possible split in the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh.

The crisis reached a flash point late last night after Akhilesh “circulated” his own list of 235 candidates for the Assembly elections, the schedule for which is likely to be announced any day now.

Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Akhilesh, drove to the residence of his brother and SP chief Mulayam Yadav.

The two were closeted for nearly an hour, but it was not immediately known what transpired at the meeting as Shivpal did not answer questions of reporters waiting outside Mulayam’s residence.

Party insiders said the meeting was very crucial as the SP chief was likely gauge the sentiments of the candidates and conduct a fresh review of the list amid fears that the battle for control in SP left the party cadres divided and highly confused at grassroots level