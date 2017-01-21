People continue to flock to Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of Jallikattu

After days of protest following a three year long ban, people continue to flock to Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of the bull taming sport Jallikattu. (Source: ANI)

After days of protest following a three year long ban, people continue to flock to Chennai’s Marina Beach in support of the bull taming sport Jallikattu. In a recent development in the entire protest against the ban, Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday evening gave his nod for an ordinance to hold ‘jallikattu’. Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will inaugurate Jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 AM tomorrow. Even people in Bengaluru have taken to streets to show their support for Jallikattu.

On Friday, Centre had cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests that have paralysed the state for last five days. The Union ministries of Home, Law and Environment cleared the ordinance last night.

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Saturday said that ordinance allowing bull-taming sport Jallikattu will come into effect by evening. Thambidurai, speaking to media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee, said the assent over ordinance is still awaited. “We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on Jallikattu will come into effect,” Thambidurai said. He said that Ex-TN Chief Minister Lt Jayalalithaa had many times raked the issue, however, it was turned down by Centre. “Issue of Jallikattu was in concurrent list & therefore late Amma stressed the need to solve it but Centre omitted our request,” he added. He also slammed opposition DMK of inactivity in the issue.

On Thursday, CM Paneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought his help find a solution to the crisis. Following PM Modi’s assurance to Paneerselvam, the Union Ministries of Culture, Law, Home Affairs and Environment and Forests on Friday cleared the State’s proposal for the ordinance.