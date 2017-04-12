People can hold referendum to decide on shifting liquor shops, suggests Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami. (Ashok Parnami/Twitter)

Rajasthan BJP chief Ashok Parnami today suggested that residents of a locality can hold a referendum if they want liquor shops in their area to shift to other places. “If people belonging to a particular ward do not want liquor shops in their area, they can decide to hold a referendum,” he said, when asked about the increase in protests against liquor vends in the state.

“Rajasthan has witnessed people voting against liquor shops in their areas, and people have the right to hold the referendum if they do not want liquor shops in their area,” he said.

Also watch:

Asked about State Women Commission Chairman Suman Sharma being given additional charge of BJP district in-charge, Parnami said if it is against rules, then appropriate action will be taken. The BJP leader also said his party would win the by-poll to Dholpur Assembly seat with a “huge margin”. The counting of votes will be held tomorrow.