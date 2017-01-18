People are free to ask for my nursery records too: Smriti Irani

“If admit card contains personal information like address, contact number and email id, it is the personal information of the candidate and need not be given. (PTI)

Unruffled by CIC’s order to CBSE asking it to allow inspection of her Class X and XII records, Union Minister Smriti Irani today said people are free to ask for her nursery details too. Replying to question on the matter, an unperturbed Irani said: “Aap nursery ka bhi mang lo (you can ask for my nursery details too).”

The CIC had yesterday rejected CBSE’s contention that her educational qualification constituted “personal information”.

Information Commissioner Sridhar Acharyulu had said it was not correct to say that once a student passed an examination and qualified to secure a certificate or degree, information about result will be his/her personal information or was “invasion of privacy”.

“But result or contents of certificate, division acquired, year and number along with father’s name cannot be treated as personal or third party information,” Acharyulu had said.

When a public representative declares his educational qualifications, the voter has a right to check that declaration, he had said in an order.