People apprehend that Sasikala Natrajan and her family killed Jayalalithaa: Sasikala Pushpa

Suspended Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala on Wednesday said that people of Tamil Nadu have apprehensions that Sasikala Natarajan and her family killed ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “People apprehend that Sasikala’s family killed Jayalalithaa, I have a right to be a part of tommorow’s meet,” she said in conversation with Times Now.

She further said that party has to allow her to be a part of Tomorrow’s meet. “Attack on lawyer condemnable, I’m being denied an opportunity” Sasikala said. Demanding Sasikala Natrajan’s resignation, she said: “She must resign from her MP post, she is not elected by people that post is given to her by our h’ble chief minister Amma.”

I’m still Rajya Sabha MP of AIADMK and I’ve a right to contest the party general coucil elecctions: Sasikala Pushpa, Rebel AIADMK MP pic.twitter.com/LGmExlC5Cu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) 28 December 2016

Meanwhile, reacting on the situation AIADMK leader CR Saraswathi said that Sasikala is creating a law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. “Sasikala Pushpa want to create law and order problem today because we’re having general council meeting tomorrow,” she said.

Watch: Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer allegedly thrashed by AIADMK supporters

#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX — ANI (@ANI_news) 28 December 2016

Earlier in the day, alleged AIADMK cadre had attacked Sasikala’s lawyers outside party office in Chennai. Shocking scenes were captured on camera ahead of a crucial meeting to pick the successor of ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to lead AIADMK. Four lawyers from suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala’s team had gone to AIADMK headquarter on Wednesday. They were outisde the office when a crowd attacked them.