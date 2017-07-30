Peaceful polling Northern Angami-I assembly by-election

While Liezietsu has been nominated by Naga People’s Front, the other candidate is an independent, Kekhrie Yhome, a greenhorn. (Facebook)

Altogether 78.55 per cent of voters today exercised their franchise in Northern Angami-I assembly constituency bye-election where former Chief Minister Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu is one of the candidates. While Liezietsu has been nominated by Naga People’s Front, the other candidate is an independent, Kekhrie Yhome, a greenhorn. Polling was peaceful and 78.55 per cent votes were polled, Chief Election Officer Abhijit Sinha said.

He said Yhome demanded repoll in one of the 25 polling stations and it would be decided after scrutiny of documents of the election observers and other officials tomorrow. The bye-election was necessitated following resignation of sitting MLA Khriehu Liezietsu on May 24, paving the way for his father Dr Liezietsu to get elected as a member of the Assembly. Counting of votes will be done on August 3.

After casting his vote, Liezietsu said the challenge was tough as many big political leaders were with his rival, who he termed as a “proxy candidate”. Yhome, on the other hand, said he is a novice politician and it was exciting to contest with a veteran politician like Liezietsu. Liezietsu became chief minister in February replacing NPF colleague TR Zeliang, who again ousted him in a rebellion on July 19.