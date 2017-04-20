PDP slams Jammu and Kashmir minister for his remarks on stone pelters

The ruling PDP today hit out at Chander Prakash Ganga, a BJP minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government, over his reported remarks that bullets should be used on stone pelters, terming it a “conspiracy” to keep the pot boiling in the Valley. (PTI)

The ruling PDP today hit out at Chander Prakash Ganga, a BJP minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government, over his reported remarks that bullets should be used on stone pelters, terming it a “conspiracy” to keep the pot boiling in the Valley. “Such detestable remarks not only reflect the nauseous mentality of some extremist politicians in the state, but also expose the larger design of certain elements to provoke fresh trouble in Kashmir so that Kashmiris are pushed into perpetual educational and economic dis-empowerment,” senior PDP leader Peerzada Mansoor said in a statement. He said such provocative utterances “smack of a larger conspiracy” to keep the pot boiling in Kashmir.

Ganga, who is the industries minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government, had reportedly called stone pelters as traitors. “There is only one remedy for them and that is bullets. And if not bullets, they should be given punishments like the youths who are beaten with sticks by forces. Take my word that next time they (the youth) won’t throw stones,” he was quoted as saying by the local media. Mansoor said the BJP leaders should understand that any devious effort to flare up passions in Kashmir would end up in spreading the poison of hatred across the length and breadth of the state and put it on fire.

Also Watch:

“Such an undesirable situation would serve nobody’s purpose except bringing destruction to the state and its people,” he said, adding it is because of the lunacies of same breed of politicians that the Kashmir situation has reached such an impasse today. Instead of indulging in ludicrous rhetoric, the political leadership, both in New Delhi and within the state, should work through tangible measures towards resolution of the issues to ensure peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Mansoor said the Centre must engage with the people of the state to find a lasting solution to the issue. “The Centre must address issues concerning J&K with a sense of urgency, sincerity and seriousness by resuming the dialogue process not only with Pakistan but with all the stakeholders, within the state as well, including the separatists,” he said. We hope the Government of India will take necessary measures to address the causes of alienation and trust deficit in Kashmir and work towards finding a long-lasting solution to the problem plaguing the region for the past more than six decades, he added.