PDP cracks whip, J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu axed for saying ‘Kashmir not a political issue’

On Monday, the Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti decided to sack the state’s Finance minister, Haseeb Drabu. The state government’s decision comes following his comment at an event in New Delhi, stating that “Kashmir is not a political issue.” The statement drew sharp reactions from the PDP and had set off a political firestorm with the government asking the Finance minister to ‘retract his statement immediately’. Drabu’s comment has come at a time when PDP and its partner in the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in a fix over a lot of issues.

It was on March 9 when Haseeb Drabu at an event, ‘Kashmir: The Way Forward’ said in New Delhi, “I do not see Jammu and Kashmir as a conflict state and a political issue. The state has social issues right now. We are trying to find our own space and we are going through a process which many other countries are also going through.”

In response to Drabu’s comments, Sartaj Madni, the vice-president of PDP said, “PDP recognises the state (Jammu and Kashmir) as a political issue, and ever since its beginning. PDP has been pursuing its resolution through reconciliation and dialogue, both at internal and external levels.”

Rafi Ahmad Mir, PDP’s chief spokesperson, warned of action against Drabu. Mir asked him to take back his statement. While speaking to The Indian Express, Mir said, “We know about it (Drabu’s remarks) from the press. He has been asked to retract the statement. This is the first line of action. If he doesn’t (retract), action will follow.”

Javid Ahmed Tenga, KCCI ( Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry) president slammed Drabu for his remarks about Kashmir. Tenga said, “KCCI is disgusted while going through the statement by the minister of finance, Haseeb Drabu. The kind of comment made by him is far from the truth. When the whole world recognises it as a political issue pending for a solution for the last 70 years.”