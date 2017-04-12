PDP, Centre ignoring stakeholders is like treading a ‘perilous’ path in Kashmir: P Chidambaram

Congress senior leader, P Chidambaram hit out at the central government on Tuesday and said that the path taken by the government of Jammu and Kashmir and centre is full of danger and risk and it will not lead to any kind of peace or engagement with people of Kashmir. (PTI)

Congress senior leader, P Chidambaram hit out at the central government on Tuesday and said that the path taken by the government of Jammu and Kashmir and centre is full of danger and risk and it will not lead to any kind of peace or engagement with people of Kashmir. The former Indian home minister said that he has been writing, speaking that India is losing Kashmir, “My position on Kashmir is well known. I have been writing, speaking that we are losing Kashmir…The path that the government of Jammu and Kashmir and the central (Indian) government have taken is a perilous path. This path will not lead to any kind of peace or any kind of engagement with the people,” he said.

He also said that Srinagar bypolls saw the lowest-ever polling and the people came out to chase away poll officers portended that there were difficult times ahead in Kashmir. He further said that instead of adopting a muscular policy, the government had to engage with all the stakeholders.

According to Chidambaram both the regimes at New Delhi and Srinagar should reverse the course and go back to the original promise that both will engage all stakeholders in Kashmir. He said that the formation of the PDP-BJP government was regarded as an unholy alliance and the people rejected it. He further said that PDP ignored its own promise that the way forward is to engage all stakeholders and therefore the path that the government of Jammu and Kashmir and the central government has taken is a perilous path.