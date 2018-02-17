PDP-BJP govt direction less: Congress

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir today alleged that the PDP-BJP government was â€œdirection less. (Reuters)

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir today alleged that the PDP-BJP government was â€œdirection less.” â€œThe present PDP-BJP government is direction less due to absence of any common point in their respective agenda. The state government has only given rise to a situation of uncertainty, chaos and confusion,â€ Mir said here.Â He said the state was passing through the “worst ever misruleâ€ . â€œThere is total policy paralysis due to inherent contradictions and divergent vested political interests among the two diametric opposite ruling partners, PDP and BJP, in the state,â€ he said. He said over three years have passed but not a single promise made to the people by the BJP in Jammu and the PDP in Kashmir has been fulfilled. He claimed that the two parties were divided on the sensitive issues facing the state.

Â â€œThe state government has failed to live up to the expectations of the people and address the problems of border residents, farmers, youths, employees, casual labourers and traders. “Every section of the society is suffering as their grievances are not addressed. They are only concerned about welfare of their families. Large scale favouritism, nepotism and corruption prevails in the state,â€ he alleged. He said the two parties have played with the â€œsentiments of the peopleâ€ who voted them to power.Â He cautioned the people about the â€œdesigns of communal and divisive forcesâ€ in the state which were constantly on a lookout for opportunities to strike and create hatred.