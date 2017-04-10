PDP asks EC to postpone Anantnag bypoll in J&K

Election Commission. (IE)

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday asked the Election Commission to postpone Anantnag parliamentary constituency bypoll scheduled to be held on April 12, party sources have confirmed. PDP candidate Tassaduq Hussain Mufti for south Kashmir’s Anantnag parliamentary seat told the EC that the situation in the district was not right to conduct the bypoll.

Eight civilians were killed when the security forces opened fire during the voting process in the Srinagar-Budgam parliamentary bypoll on Sunday. Separatists have called a two-day shutdown and protest against Sunday’s civilian killings.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shant Manu on Sunday said the bypoll in Anantnag would be conducted as scheduled for April 12.