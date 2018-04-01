PCR gets hoax call about bomb in Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy’s residence

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (PTI)

Police were today thrown into a tizzy when police control room received a call about a bomb at Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s residence here which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.

Chief Minister Narayanasamy confirmed the incident.

The police control room received the call at 7.30 pm that a bomb has been planted at the chief minister’s residence in Ellai Amman Koil street here, police sources said.

A team of police personnel and bomb disposal squad members were rushed to Narayanasamy’s residence. They conducted an extensive search there and also pressed into service sniffer dogs, the sources said.

However, they said the threat call turned out to be a hoax.

The security was enhanced at the residence of the chief minister with additional police personnel being deployed there, they said.

The call was traced to Koonimedu village near here and a team of police personnel was rushed to the village to trace the accused, the sources said.