Paytm means Pay to Modi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan’s Baran

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathed attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his demonetisation move and accused him of exploiting poor and farmers. Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan’s Baran he said, “‘Paytm means Pay to Modi’. Earlier, Modiji said we’ll bring back black money and distribute amony poor but later his changed his narrative.” Terming demonetisation as anti-people Gandhi said,”Ye faisla Hundustan ke gareeb, kisaan, mazdoor aur hamari mataon-behno ke khilaf tha. Modiji aapke is notebandi ke yagya mei Hindustan aur Rajasthan ke kisaano ki bali chadhi hai.” “Inka lakshya yahi hai ki Gareebon ka paisa kheechon, ameeron ko seechon,” Gandhi further said.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi tried to draw the focus on rural areas especially farmers and tribals and recalled the work done by UPA government. We introduced Land Acquisition Bill for farmers to get right price of their land, Modi Ji tried to stop it thrice by ordinance. Now, Farmers commit suicide every day in the country but still government did not pay heed to their demands put forward by us,” he said. “And on the other side, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh mein BJP ki sarkarein hai, or wo adivasio se jal, jungle aur zameen chhinte hain, The government wants to rob farmers of their lands and we want to protect them,” he added.

Gandhi also takes on the people who allegedly possess black or unaccounted money. “Hindustan ke chor puri duniya mein sabse samajhdaar hote hain aur kanjus bhi, ye apna kala dhan cash mein nahi rakhte. Ye apna kala dhan real estate, land, swiss bank accounts mein rakhte hain.