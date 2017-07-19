Paytm launches 3 day sale, offers discount of up to 80 pct, chance to win iPhone 7

Paytm’s sale comes days after Amazon’s 30-hour annual Prime Day sale. (Reuters)

Paytm has kicked off its Paytm Mall 72 Hour Superhit Sale and it is not only offering huge discounts across categories such as fashion and electronics but also on bikes and scooters. Paytm is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on products available during the sale. Those who take part in the sale can also win an additional cash back worth Rs 20,000. Try your luck at the Paytm Mall and ten people who spend over Rs 1,499 during the sale stand a chance to win an iPhone 7.

This year's prime day sale was the biggest Prime Day sale for the e-commerce behemoth. The revenue generated from the Prime Day sale surpassed traditional retail blowouts. Amazon generated revenue of USD 1 billion during the 30-hour sale as per estimates of analysts from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Cowen & Co. The revenue generated by Amazon during the sale was three times its average daily revenue from the last fiscal year, according to an Indian Express report.

Amazon claims that there was an influx of new Prime members during the sale. The e-tailer also extended the duration of the sale by 6 hours. The most popular purchase during the sale was Amazon’s Echo Dot mini-speaker, which was being sold at a 30 percent discount. Amazon uses the Prime Day sale to promote its prime membership. Amazon’s prime membership costs Rs 500. An Amazon Prime member can avail perks such as two-day free shipping.