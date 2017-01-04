Paytm enables cashless payments at leading entertainment destinations across India

A One97 Communications owned company Paytm has announced that it has enabled its cashless payment solution at all leading entertainment destinations across India. (PTI)

A One97 Communications owned company Paytm has announced that it has enabled its cashless payment solution at all leading entertainment destinations across India. The company has partnered with several cinema chains including PVR and Cinepolis, amusement parks and gaming parlors like World of Wonders, SMAASH Sports Center and top events including EDC and NH7 Weekender among others to enable its cashless payment solution at their payment counters. The company’s cashless payment solution is currently live across all 562 screens of PVR, the largest multiplex chain in country. Paytm has also partnered with Cinepolis, India’s first international exhibitor to enable cashless transactions at all box-office and Food and Beverages counters. “We are now live with most of the leading cinema chains and entertainment destinations across the country. Our integration will not only ensure customers enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact

Paytm has also partnered with Cinepolis, India’s first international exhibitor to enable cashless transactions at all box-office and Food and Beverages counters. “We are now live with most of the leading cinema chains and entertainment destinations across the country. Our integration will not only ensure customers enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact change, but also bring us a step closer to our vision of making India a cashless society,” said Senior VP Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy. PVR being the leader in the Cinema industry is pioneering digital engagement with customers both online and offline. We are happy to extend wallet payments with PayTM to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless,” said CIO PVR Cinemas, Rajat Tyagi. Over the last couple of weeks, Paytm has introduced several new features like App Password that ensures money stored in the Paytm wallet remains safe even if the owner’s phone is lost or misplaced. The company has also launched Paytm Nearby, a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant. Paytm has also launched and a toll-free number 1800 1800 1234 that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm. The company has also launched its app in 10 regional languages including Hindi to make digital payments accessible to all. It has also waived off its one percent transaction fee for transferring money to the Bank to facilitate the ongoing shift in customer and merchant behavior towards going cashless. The company has promised to keep bank transfer rates at zero percent till

You May Also Like To Watch This:

PVR being the leader in the Cinema industry is pioneering digital engagement with customers both online and offline. We are happy to extend wallet payments with PayTM to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless,” said CIO PVR Cinemas, Rajat Tyagi. Over the last couple of weeks, Paytm has introduced several new features like App Password that ensures money stored in the Paytm wallet remains safe even if the owner’s phone is lost or misplaced. The company has also launched Paytm Nearby, a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant. Paytm has also launched and a toll-free number 1800 1800 1234 that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm. The company has also launched its app in 10 regional languages including Hindi to make digital payments accessible to all. It has also waived off its one percent transaction fee for transferring money to the Bank to facilitate the ongoing shift in customer and merchant behavior towards going cashless. The company has promised to keep bank transfer rates at zero percent till

The company has also launched Paytm Nearby, a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant. Paytm has also launched and a toll-free number 1800 1800 1234 that helps non-smartphone and non-internet users to pay or receive money using Paytm. The company has also launched its app in 10 regional languages including Hindi to make digital payments accessible to all. It has also waived off its one percent transaction fee for transferring money to the Bank to facilitate the ongoing shift in customer and merchant behavior towards going cashless.

The company has promised to keep bank transfer rates at zero percent till the launch of the Paytm Payments Bank, which will in turn allow users to transfer money to their Payments Bank account at zero fee.