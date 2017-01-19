Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma viral video: Furious actress Seema Adhikari, twitterati blast shockingly abusive ‘Saala’, ‘BC’ laden rant

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s outrageous speech went viral. (YouTube)

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma irked millions of people when his disgusting and nauseating annual party speech video went viral. Sharma unabashedly blasted his competitors and lauded his company’s success at a time when the country is going through a cash crisis. Social media of course went ballistic with comments about the CEO’s arrogance and jumping on this particular bandwagon to bring the boasting CEO down is actress Seema Adhikari. Taking to Twitter, Seema tweeted, “I am ashamed of d ppl, PM associated with. Alibaba & his robbers ho r happy robbing ppl of India? (sic)” – ‘PM’ presumably stands for PM Narendra Modi whose photo was used by Paytm to promote itself. Alibaba has made major investments in One97 Communications, which is the parent company of Paytm. Seema did not stop at that. Indicating that she was not the only person upset at what Vijay Shekhar Sharma was saying, she also retweeted a fan’s message, which read, “Arrogance n totally high on #PayTM success.” This was the least the twitterati had to say about it.

Just saw the paytm CEO speech. Not going to use it as far as possible. What a weirdo. — Berges (@berges) January 17, 2017

The point is not that there was a celebration and Paytm staff were having a good time. The point is that the CEO himself got on stage and while wildly gesticulating, shouted and screamed obscenities at rivals and perceived critics using highly objectionable, derogatory anti-women expletives. It was a show that would have made even juveniles wince in pain. Starting with ‘Mai ka lal’, ‘Saala’ and going on to the execrable ‘BC’ and more, the Paytm CEO left nothing unsaid. Corporate India’s ears must still still be ringing at this shameful episode.

@meerasanyal @shilpaanand and the worst part is PayTm CEO trying a Leo at the face of a common Indian who has no secure digital identity! — Vivek Raj Anand (@vivekrajanand) January 19, 2017



The CEO has been aptly been named the “Wolf of demonetisation” on social media, playing on Leonard DiCaprio’s film Wolf Of Wall Street. Many questioned whether the businessman was drunk and if such behaviour was appropriate for the workplace, even if it was a party. Naturally, since the masses are still reeling in the effects of demonetisation and finding it miraculous that you have to stand ‘only one hour’ in ATM lines these days, Sharma’s speech flaunting his success was insensitive to the core, especially as over hundred people died standing in queues.

Watch the controversial speech here:

The obscenity-laden speech drew comments like, “This guy has lost it; he is amongst the ‘few’ beneficiaries of Demonetisation. Rest of india r still suffering,” “Just look at his crass body language. It’s a reflection of third rate mindset,” and, “Shame on him,literary made money off misery of Poor Indians and rubbing it in!” While Paytm’s success is undeniable and the team deserves to celebrate this, but doing it in such a crass manner is questionable. We wonder how Mr Sharma will host his next party when demonetisation has tided over and normalcy returns? Will he feel humiliated? Eat humble pie?