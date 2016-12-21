Paytm accuses seven more customers of cheating, CBI registers case

Last Friday, the company had claimed that nearly 48 customers cheated the company to the tune of over Rs 6.15 lakh. (Reuters)

The digital company Paytm has today accused seven more companies of cheating it. The Central Burau of Investigation (CBI) has registerd a fresh case in the matter. Last Friday, the company had claimed that nearly 48 customers cheated the company to the tune of over Rs 6.15 lakh. the probe agency had registered a case in this regard a, a report by PTI had said. The company seems to be going through some tough time after reaping a windfall from NDAs demonetisation step that has a goal of driving the public to use cashless modes (digital) of payments, Paytm reportedly was down for a short duration on the day.

In its effort to enable cashless payment of toll charges, platform Paytm took a major step. The company had announced its partnership with major NHAI toll concessionaries like Reliance Infra, Sadhbav, IRB, MEP, L&T and GMR. With this partnership, commuters across in the country can pay their toll charges on the spot with Paytm by simply scanning the QR code placed at the toll payment counters using the Paytm app. It is rare for the agency to take up such cases if not referred by the Centre or there are directions by the Supreme Court or a high court. CBI has registered FIR against 15 apart from unknown officials of One97 Communications–parent company of Paytm.

The complaint from the Manager Legal, M Sivakumar, had claimed that the company makes payment for defective products received by a customer and also arranges a reverse pickup of the damaged product which is sent to the merchant. The process is customer care executives who have been assigned specific credentials to handle such cases from the customers and arrange refund. The company allegedly found that in as many as 48 cases customers received refunds even while delivery of orders was done successfully.

