Payment by the use of Aadhar card is unique to India, says FM Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)

Congress never had a track record on acting against black money. We need to compare the working of the UPA of the past 10 years and NDA for two and a half years, said Finance Minister (FM) Arun Jaitley at the Digital Economy forum.

“We need to bring out of the box thinking as a series of steps regarding what the government can do and what the banks can do. In the current financial year we have taken several reform measures which will bear fruit in the times to come,” said Arun Jaitley.

Talking about how the transition from demonetisation to remonetisation will take place so that the poor of the country is not left out, FM Arun Jaitley said that the payment by the usage of Aadhar card is unique to India alone and no other country in the world have it. It is best suited for those who neither have a moble phone nor a debit or credit card and that the thumb impression will be sufficient to transfer money from the banks to the point of sale.

The FM hopes that since 99 percent of the country’s adults are in the Aadhar system so there shouldn’t be any problem for coming under the digital transformation.

Jaitley assured that the transformational period from demonetisation to remonetisation will not be like what the critics are talking about because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have enough cash to pump in the system.