Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party holds foot march across state for special status to Andhra Pradesh

Members of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party and Left parties today held a statewide ‘pad yatra’ (foot march) in Andhra Pradesh demanding a special status category. Pawan said that workers will march on all prominent roads across the state including highways. He said that leaders will organise meetings at different locations to apprise the people about Centre’s betrayal.

He said that foot march will be organised in Anantapuramu, Ongole, Vizianagaram and at other places. News agency ANI tweeted photos of the march held in Vijayawada.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena and Left Parties are holding a joint ‘pad yatra’ across Andhra Pradesh demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh (Visuals from Vijayawada) pic.twitter.com/Ur2ktgZvPN — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

The development comes close on the heels of YSR Congress MPs decision to resign from the Lok Sabha to mark their protest against the BJP-led government. All political parties in the state are agitating to press for their demand for a special status tag. The state will go to polls next year.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had last month quit the NDA, accusing it of not fulfiling its promises. The Centre has been maintaining that it can’t give a special status tag to Andhra citing the 14th Finance Commission which says no states except the hilly and northeastern be accorded a special category. The government has, however, said that it is ready to offer benefits to Andhra equivalent to the special status category.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan had accused the BJP of indulging in political vendetta by conducting I-T raids against him for expressing dissent against the saffron party over special status row. The Jana Sena Party had in 2014 backed the BJP-TDP alliance. He had also slammed the TDP and YSR Congress of not fighting for the cause of people of Andhra Pradesh in Parliament.

Pawan Kalyan had launched Jana Sena Party in 2014.