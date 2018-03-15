Pawan Kalyan talks tough, displays ‘hunger’ for bigger role: Not afraid of Centre, can go on strike any day

Speaking at the fourth-anniversary celebrations of Jana Sena, Kalyan slammed Chandrababu Naidu and said that his government converted the state into a ‘corrupt Andhra Pradesh’

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, who had campaigned for the NDA alliance in 2014, has slammed both the Bharatiya Janata party and the TDP for not granting a special category status to Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the fourth-anniversary celebrations of Jana Sena, Kalyan slammed Chandrababu Naidu and said that his government converted the state into a ‘corrupt Andhra Pradesh’ and warned it of repercussions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Kalyan further threatened that he may sit on an indefinite fast “any day from now” if the Centre did not grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The actor-turned-politician demanded that the Centre immediately take a ‘responsible decision’ and come clear on the issue.

Speaking in tough tone, he said that kind of ‘injustice’ the Centre meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the last four years “is burning, agonising and killing us.” He further said that he was ready to make ‘sacrficies for the cause of the state’. He said: “Any day from now, I am ready to sit on an indefinite fast till the Centre budges.”

Earlier, the leader has already announced his party’s plans to contest elections next year. Speaking on the Lok Sabha elections, Kalyan said election in 2019 would not be as smooth as it was in 2014.

He said that the issue is not limited to special status, adding, that it may become a precedent. “Promises may be made in Parliament, but broken. We should not let it happen. So we shall fight very strongly for the cause of SCS,” he said.

The leader also trained guns at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his remarks on the issue. The leader demanded to know why they should follow laws when the Centre does not honour its promises. “Are you beyond the law? No, you are very much under the purview of the law, Mr Jaitley,” he said

Speaking at a press conference, Jaitley had stated that funds equivalent to what a special category state receives would be extended to Andhra Pradesh. However, he said that politics cannot increase the quantum of money. “… Sentiment does not decide quantum of funds, it is the constitutional award of the Finance Commission which decides on the quantum of funds that states get,” he had said.