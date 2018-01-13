Pawan Hans helicopter crash: Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss Mumbai ONGC chopper incident with Nirmala Sitharaman

“I will discuss it with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is also cooperating and has instructed the Navy and the Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively,” Pradhan said. (PTI)

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that he will discuss the Pawan Hans Dauphin”>Pawan Hans Dauphin N2 helicopter crash with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. “The Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are on their job. I am also going to Mumbai to coordinate things. I will discuss it with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She is also cooperating and has instructed the Navy and the Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively,” Pradhan said. The bodies of four people have so far been fished out of the sea, near the debris of the helicopter. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have identified two of the bodies to be of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees. Five ships, two Dornier and two helicopters have been deployed for search and rescue operations. In total, there were a total of seven people, including five ONGC employees, on board the helicopter which crashed off the Mumbai coast early on Saturday. The ONGC, along with the ICG and the Indian Navy, has pressed its helicopter and speedboats for search operations. “Two Immediate Support Vessels (ISV)s deployed for patrolling in the area have been diverted for search and rescue operations along with three Coast Guard units. Seaking 42B helicopter is being launched in addition,” a Navy spokesperson said.

The helicopter, V T PWA Dauphin, which took off from Juhu at 10.20 am, was scheduled to land at North Field of the ONGC at 10.58 am. The last contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was made at around 10.30 am, 30 nautical miles off Mumbai. The cause behind the tragic incident is not yet known.