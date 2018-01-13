Pawan Hans helicopter with ONGC employees onboard goes missing off Mumbai coast

The Indian Coast Guard has said that they have already diverted ship and aircraft to area and update will be given when news regarding the same is available. (Photo: Reuters)

A Pawan Hans helicopter with 7 people on board, including ONGC employees went missing off Mumbai coast on Saturday. The helicopter had lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) 30 nautical miles off Mumbai, according to news agency ANI. While the search for the 7 people on board is underway, news agencies reported that the helicopter had taken off from Juhu at 10.20 am & was scheduled to land at North Field of ONGC at 10.58 but didn’t reach there. It further said that after 10:30 AM, no contact was established with the helicopter. Navy Spokesperson while talking about the missing helicopter said, “2X Immediate Support Vehicles (ISV) already deployed for patrol in the area have been diverted for search and rescue along with 3 X Indian Coast Guard units already in the area. Seaking 42B helicopter is being launched in addition.” He added, “One more ship leaving Mumbai harbour. One Dornier getting airborne to join the search. One Skg42C standing by at Colaba air station.”

A senior ONGC employee while talking about the same was quoted saying, “We have deployed all our choppers including from each of our naval bases in search of the missing chopper. It is a Pawan Hans chopper, carrying five employees. We are working towards finding the chopper at the earliest,” according to Indian Express. The Indian Coast Guard has said that they have already diverted ship and aircraft to area and update will be given when news regarding the same is available.

Spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & requested for help from Coast Guard and other agencies in the search and rescue operations; CMDONGC has rushed to Mumbai, tweets Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

