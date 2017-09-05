Patna shooting: 12 injured as cops shoot to disperse crowd during anti-encroachment drive

Anti-encroachment drive in Patna turns violent. (ANI)

Patna violence: The clash between locals and policemen in Bihar’s capital city Patna during an anti-encroachment drive in the city has turned violent. Police fired several rounds to disperse the mob and as many as 12 people have been injured, according to news agency Zee. During the clash, locals allegedly even set fire to the police vehicle. According to ETV Bihar, the incident took place in Patna’s Rajeev Nagar area where the violence took place and 8 policemen have been injured. It all started when the police went there to remove encroachment and were they then attacked by the locals.

Further details awaited.