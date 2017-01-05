Patna receives international accolades as India celebrates 350th Prakash Parv

With India paying obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj, Patna is decked-up to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj.

With India paying obeisance to 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji Maharaj, Patna is decked-up to celebrate 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj. The main function would be held today at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would participate along with Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and several other Sikh dignitaries from India and abroad. Earlier, Bihar government had announced a three-day holiday during the ‘Prakash-Parv’ at Takht Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru. The gurudwara management committee was also undertaking huge constructions on its campus.

The Takht (religious seat) of the Sri Harmandir Sahib in Patna has got a golden makeover for the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh. Popularly known as the ‘Prakash Utsav’ or ‘Prakash Parv’, the mega event, saw the beautification of the Takht (which literally means a throne or seat of authority). The renovation and beautification work at the Patna Sahib was completed recently as thousands of followers, mostly Sikh devotees, from across the world gathered for the seven-day event that started on December 30, 2016.

Describing the throne where the Guru Granth Sahib is kept, Granthi (priest) Dhyan Singh said: “The ceiling, walls, doors, from the fan to the U-shaped arched entrance everything is glittering in gold.”

Sitting near the palanquin with the holy book in place the Granthi said: “The front of the Takht, which is an inverted U-shaped structure is covered with 22 carat gold while door panels are covered with gold and silver panels. The walls which have intricate designs were specially done by artists from Jaipur and Ghaziabad, who took three years to complete.” Singh, along with two more Granthis not only offer ‘Prasad’ (hot halwa made in pure desi ghee), but also advise the visitors to spend some more time to admire the place, especially the new additions.

It was here that Guru Gobind Singh was born on December 22, 1666, to Guru Tegh Bahadur and Mata Gujri. Guru Gobind Singh, known as Gobind Rai, spent the first eight years of childhood, playing and learning here. According to Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib management committee official Sarjinder Singh, the 3,000-sqft ceiling of the main part of this holy shrine inside the darbar hall was embellished with ‘Manovat’ art, a mural art found in Junagarh’s fort and Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

Besides, the Manovat Art there are also Fresco painted ceilings in 1,000 sqft area, beautified with gold leaf and other designs. Granthi Vinod Singh pointed that the marble sheets around the gurudwara was special and of rare quality brought from Canada, Australia and Brazil. The management committee of Sri Harimandir Sahib has also requested for the status of ‘Holy city’ for Patna Sahib, the birth place of Guru Gobind Singh.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday conducted an aerial survey of Patna to oversee arrangements for the ongoing Prakash Parv to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, for which lakhs of devotees from across the world have arrived here. Kumar took an aerial view of three tent cities located at Gandhi Maidan, Bypass and Kangana ghat where Sikh devotees are staying during the 350th Prakash Parv.

Kumar has been taking personal interest in the arrangements for 350th Prakash Parv by visiting concerned spots frequently and passing on instructions to officials. He has received accolades from devotees from various parts of the country and also abroad from places like US, UK, Australia, Germany and Canada.

