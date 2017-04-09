Patna Rajdhani train dacoity: Three people injured in the incident, inspector and four constables suspended

Dacoits thrashed the passengers before stealing valuables from three coaches of the express train and leaving three people injured. (ANI)

Around 3.15 am. this morning, three coaches of Patna Rajdhani Express were looted near Buxar in Bihar. One inspector and four constables have been suspended for negligence on duty. Dacoits thrashed the passengers before stealing valuables from three coaches of the express train and leaving three people injured. The incident occurred around 3.15 am.

Meanwhile, railway police have been informed of the incident and a probe has been launched. However, there is no information on the number of people injured during the incident and the approximate amount of valuables stolen.

This isn’t the first time that a dacoity happened in the area. Earlier in 2010 also, six-seven gunmen reportedly boarded the passenger train at Bansipur about 150 km from Patna late evening and proceeded to loot passengers.

