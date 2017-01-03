Patna-Bhabua Intercity Express derails at Aurangabad’s Jakhim Railway Station, no casualties reported

This is the second such incident in two days. (ANI)

In another railway mishap, Patna-Bhabua Intercity Express on Tuesday derailed at Aurangabad’s Jakhim Railway Station. No loss of life has been reported so far. This is the second such incident in two days. Yesterday, Kurla-Ambernath local in Mumbai’s Kalyan. In the incident, five coaches of Kurla-Ambarnth local derailed between Kalyan-Vithalwadi at 05.53 am. No passenger was injured in the incident and services on Kalyan-Karjat route was suspended. Restoration work on the route was underway till the last report came.

Further inputs awaited