Patidars unhappy with Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel takes charge today

After the glorious victory in both the state assembly election in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, it looks like there is trouble in paradise for the Vijay Rupani-BJP led government in the state of Gujarat. On Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel stayed away from the office for the second day. On the position given to Nitin Patel in the government, many Patidar leaders calling is an “injustice to the community”. There are even some groups which have declared a ‘bandh’ in Mehsana, which is represented by Nitin Patel. Nitin Patel has been a seven-time MLA from Mehsana reports The Indian Express.

However, in a surprising move, the Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel has slammed that he is upset with the BJP in Gujarat. While speaking to the media today morning, Patel said, “I will go to Secretariat and take charge of the ministries today.” Patel added, “I have been assured that I will be given suitable departments, I also talked to Amit Shah ji over the phone. I thank him for the assurance.”

Nitin Patel has been given multiple portfolios such as Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Roads and Buildings, Narmada, Kalpasar and Pantnagar Yojana. However, many sources have revealed that Patel is unhappy about important portfolios such as Finance and Urban Development being taken away from him in the new Cabinet, despite him still being the second in the chain of command. Rupani has kept the Urban Development portfolio this time, senior leader Saurabh Patel has Finance.

On the situation, Hardik Patel suggested that Nitin Patel quit the BJP with 10 MLAs and “join the Congress”. Talking to media, Hardik said, “As a politician, Nitin Patel has worked hard for 27 years to ensure that the BJP stays in power in the state. The community members need to understand that such politicians are being sidelined. I would request Nitinbhai to join us. Together we will fight against the arrogant people (of the BJP)… If Nitinbhai makes up his mind and says he is ready to resign from the party and that 10 more MLAs are ready to tender their resignation, we are ready to fully support him.”

Patidar community leaders like Sardar Patel Group’s Lalji Patel and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel have rallied behind Nitin Patel. A string of BJP leaders called on the Deputy CM at his residence Saturday, including a senior leader from Surat and former minister Narottam Patel. “Yes, I met Nitinbhai today at his residence in Ahmedabad. I am with him in his resistance against the injustice done to him,” Narottam Patel said.

By late Saturday, many people had gathered outside Nitin Patel’s house, for the people who had gathered outside. The minister, who stayed indoors the whole day, came out around 11.15 pm to thank the people waiting, and asked them to leave.