Patidar organisation to train youth for jobs, civil service

Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra (SVPK), a non-profit body, today said it had set itself a ten-year target to nurture and train youths from the Patidar community to enable them get jobs. Under its `Mission-2026′, SVPK wants to create 100 IAS and IPS officers from the community and secure government jobs for 10,000 youths, apart from helping lakhs of youth to get jobs in private organisations. Patidars have been up in the arms against the BJP government in Gujarat over their demand of inclusion in the OBC quota. Hardik Patel, leader of the quota agitation, campaigned against the BJP during the recent Assembly elections. “We have also decided to bring together around 10,000 industrialists from our community to form organisations and help create jobs for 10 lakh Patidar youths,” said Gagji Sutariya, SVPK president.

The organisation will create infrastructure with an investment of Rs 100 crore to set up hostels for Patidar youths from rural and semi-urban areas, and also set up industrial training centres, Sutariya said. Asked if these efforts are aimed at addressing the widespread anger among the Patidar youth over the lack of jobs, Sutariya said, “Government is doing its duty, we will do ours.” The SVPK is organising a three-day Global Patidar Business Summit, on the lines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, between January 5-7. It has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.