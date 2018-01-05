Patidar global summit kicks off in Gujarat, PM Narendra Modi to skip event

It is ‘Brand Patidar’ in Gujarat for the next three days. (TWITTER)

It is ‘Brand Patidar’ in Gujarat for the next three days. After playing a pivotal role in closely fought Gujarat Assembly Elections last year, Patidar leaders from both the BJP and Congress are expected to come together for the maiden Global Patidar Business Summit 2018 that begins today in Gandhinagar, according to The Indian Express. The three-day event from 5 January-7 January will showcase the economic prowess of the Patidar community.

The three-day business summit is being organised by Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, a little-known organisation. The summit will host over 10,000 Patidar industrialists and businessmen from 32 countries. “Perhaps this is for the first time that the Patidar Samaj has created a network of 10,000 industrialists. We will interact with them about the problems in the community, the needs of the community, what help can be provided to other backward communities,” said Gagji Sutariya, president of the four-year-old organisation was quoted by The Indian Express. The summit mainly aims to popularise “Brand Patidar” and provide a platform for the community’s youth to get job-ready, who have been agitating for reservation in jobs in Gujarat.

Young Congress leaders from the community like Paresh Dhanani are expected to rub shoulders with senior BJP leaders like Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Union Transport Minister Mansuk Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Purshottam Rupala at the event. “We have invited leaders from both the BJP and the Congress to be part of the event. CM Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya, Purshottam Rupala and Congress leader Paresh Dhanani have all given their consent to attend the event,” said T G Jhalawadia, CEO of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra was quoted saying by IE. In fact, PM Narendra Modi was also invited to the event but he decided to give it a miss and instead Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Gujarat will be inaugurating the event.

Regarding the need for creating a business summit when a biannual Vibrant Gujarat summit, encompassing the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Industries) sector as well, is organised by the state, T G Jhalawadia, CEO of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra, said, “Vibrant Gujarat summit is for bigger players. Here, we are concentrating on the smaller ones. We are offering stalls at just Rs 30,000 which cannot be imagined in Vibrant Gujarat summit.”