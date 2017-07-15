Patiala Woman allegedly beaten up by in-laws over girl child, dowry; watch video

The incident reportedly took place on Friday. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking and inhuman act, a woman from Patiala district of Punjab was allegedly beaten by her in-laws for giving birth to a girl child and over dowry, reported news agency ANI on Saturday morning. The issue of dowry has always been a problem in India and is now back in the limelight with this shocking incident. The incident was noticed when a video of men beating this woman went viral on social media platforms. In this video which was posted by ANI on its Twitter handle, two men can be seen beating a woman using some item. As per the agency, the woman was beaten by her brother-in-law and his friends and two people have been arrested for the same so far. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday and the police filed a lawsuit against three people for threatening to kill her. Later, the two accused were taken into custody. According to reports, the victim, Meena Kashyap, was married to Daljeet Singh and gave birth to a girl whom the latter’s family refused to accept. They also started bothering her over dowry, following which the two started living separately.

Watch the incident here:

#WATCH: Woman beaten up brother-in-law & friends in Punjab’s Patiala allegedly for giving birth to girl&over dowry demands, 2 arrested(14/7) pic.twitter.com/d0mpjl0EO6 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

Later, Meena’s brother-in-law, along with his friends, beat her up brutally with hockey sticks. “We had complained about the issue last year itself but nothing was being done regarding that. They have been married for the past two years now and have a girl child. Their family asked Rs. seven lakh for dowry,” victim’s father told ANI. The police have registered the case and the investigation is underway.