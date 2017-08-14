Passport office in Thane merged with RPO in Mumbai

The Passport Seva Kendras at Lower Parel, Andheri, Malad, Thane, Thane-II and Nashik will continue their functioning from existing premises, it said. (Reuters)

In a major administrative decision, passport office in Thane has been merged with the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Mumbai. The Thane Passport office will now relocate from their current premises at Vardaan Sankul in Wagle Industrial Estate, to Videsh Bhavan in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai with effect from August 21. Besides, the Branch Secretariat at Worli office and the office of Protector of Emigrants, Mumbai at Khira Nagar in Santacruz (West) to have been shifted to BKC. According to a statement issued by RPO Mumbai, the regional office of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Branch Secretariat at Manish Commercial Centre on AB Road, Worli, Mumbai as well as office of Protector of Emigrants, Mumbai at Khira Nagar in Santacruz have been relocated to Videsh Bhavan in Bandra Kurla Complex, G-block, Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

The telephone numbers for this newly located office are 022- 26520016 /26520017/26520071 and e-mail is rpo.mumbai@mea.gov.in. According to the statement, the public inquiry for RPO, Mumbai will be entertained from 10 am to 12.30 pm on any working day except Wednesday at the new office from today. The Passport Seva Kendras at Lower Parel, Andheri, Malad, Thane, Thane-II and Nashik will continue their functioning from existing premises, it said.