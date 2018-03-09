SC recognises passive euthanasia: Now, individuals can decide when to give-up life support

Delivering the verdict, the Supreme Court bench noted that an individual has the “right to die in dignity”.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has given its recognition to passive euthanasia. Delivering the verdict, the Supreme Court bench noted that an individual has the “right to die in dignity”. As per the decision, a person under medical treatment can decide when to give-up life support. The top court said that its guidelines and directives will remain in force till a legislation is brought to deal with the issue. The Bench, led by chief justice Dipak Misra, said that it has laid down guidelines on who would execute the will and how nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board. The CJI said that other members of the five-judge Constitution bench have concurred on the guidelines and directives passed by it.

The Supreme Court delivered the landmark verdict on a petition seeking recognition of ‘living will’ made by terminally-ill patients for passive euthanasia. As per a PTI report, a living will is a document formulated by a person in his lifetime under which he can give explicit instructions in advance on the proess of medical treatment to be administered when he or she is terminally ill, or, is no longer able to express informed consent.

Under passive euthanasia, the medical treatment of an individual is withdrawn with the deliberate intention to hasten the death of a terminally-ill patient. A five-judge constitution bench headed, also comprising justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, had on October 11 last year reserved its verdict case requesting passive euthanasia.

While hearing the case, SC had observed that right to die peacefully may be incorporated as a part of fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The bench, also comprising justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan also laid down guidelines as to who would execute the will and how the nod for passive euthanasia would be granted by the medical board.

While reading out the judgment, the chief justice observed that though there were four separate opinions of the bench,but all the judges were unanimous that the ‘living will’ should be permitted. The bench observed that a person cannot be allowed to continue suffering in a comatose state when he or she doesn’t wish to live.

In previous hearings, advocate Prashasnt Bhushan, representing NGO Common Cause, had argued that safeguards were needed while taking a decision by medical boards. The PIL was originally filed by the NGO in 2005. It had argued that medical expert is of the opinion that a person afflicted with a terminal disease and there’s no chance of return, he should be given the right to refuse life support.