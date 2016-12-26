Party’s stand on demonetisation clear, meeting is to review its efficacy: Janata Dal (United)

Supporting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to hold a review meeting post 50-days of the demonetisation drive, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) on Monday said their party’s stand is very clear from the beginning. (Reuters)

Supporting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to hold a review meeting post 50-days of the demonetisation drive, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) on Monday said their party’s stand is very clear from the beginning, adding that the meeting is to review their position with regard to its efficacy and the goals of the move.

“Nitish Kumar had made the position of the JD (U) very clear. He has said that the JD (U) in an organised structural way will meet after December 31, after 50-days that was asked for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he implemented the demonitisation drive.

We will meet to take stock of the situation and review our position with regard to efficacy and the goals of the demonitisation drive,” JD (U) General Secretary Pavan Varma told ANI. He further added that a discussion will take place in a structured way through examination of the facts and discussion within the party to come out with the position of the party on the drive.

Nitish has announced that he will hold a meeting with economists in Patna to discuss the merits and demerits of the demonetisation move. He is also expected to seek public opinion on the same through the series of rallies that he will address across the state.

The JD (U) chief had initially supported the Prime Minister’s move to spike scrap the high-value currency of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes and said that the initiative would bring some difficulties in the initial days, but people will get benefited from it later.