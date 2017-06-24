Parliament’s monsoon session to begin July 17

The monsoon session of Parliament is usually convened towards the end of July and carries on till August end. (PTI)

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 17, the day the President’s election is scheduled in which over 776 MPs are eligible to vote. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which met here on Friday evening under the chairmanship of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended holding the session from July 17 to August 11, informed sources said. They said the session was being slightly advanced due to the Presidential election in which MPs and MLAs are voters.

The monsoon session of Parliament is usually convened towards the end of July and carries on till August end. With the session beginning on July 17 it will ensure that all MPs are in Delhi. The voting will take place in Parliament House. An MP can also vote in his home state where MLAs generally vote. Both houses of Parliament are unlikely to transact any business on the first day on account of the death of sitting MPs – Vinod Khanna (Lok Sabha) and P. Goverdhan Reddy (Rajya Sabha). Vinod Khanna, who represented Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency in Punjab, passed away on April 27. Reddy, Congress’ Rajya Sabha member from Telangana, died on June 9.