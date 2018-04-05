Parliamentary panel voices concern over repeated arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs also voiced concerns over the growing proximity between Sri Lanka and China.

A Parliamentary panel today expressed concerns over the repeated arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs also voiced concerns over the growing proximity between Sri Lanka and China. “During the meeting, few members raised concerns over the repeated arrests of fishermen from Tamil Nadu and the harassment they are being subjected to by the Sri Lankan authorities,” one of the committee members said.

A panel member, belonging to the AIADMK, demanded the review of the marine boundary agreements between the two countries. The agenda of the committee, which was briefed by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, was India-Sri Lanka relations — trade and security, including the fishermen issue. The panel is headed by Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.

According to one of the members, Tharoor expressed his concern about the growing proximity between Sri Lanka and China and its impact on India.