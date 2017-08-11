Parliamentary panel backs Surrogacy Bill, recommends more liberal norms

The Parliamentary panel recommended much more liberal norms allowing live-in couples, divorced women, and widows to choose surrogates. (Photo: Reuters)

A 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare that includes 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and is headed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav recently backed the Surrogacy Bill. The Parliamentary panel recommended much more liberal norms allowing live-in couples, divorced women, and widows to choose surrogates, according to Indian Express. The panel faulted the “altruistic-surrogacy-for-married couples” premise behind the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 and criticized the exclusion of live-in partners from the ambit of the legislation as well.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has further recommended that couples, including the ones in a live-in relationship, should have the freedom to choose their surrogates from both within and outside the family. It observed that altruistic surrogacy is same as exploitation. The Committee in its report said, “Permitting women to provide reproductive labour for free to another person but preventing them from being paid for their reproductive labour is grossly unfair and arbitrary…altruistic surrogacy is another extreme and entails high expectations from a woman willing to become a surrogate without any compensation or reward but a decision based on noble intentions and kindness. Pregnancy is not a one-minute job but a labor of nine months with far-reaching implications regarding her health, her time and her family. In the altruistic arrangement, the commissioning couple gets a child; and doctors, lawyers, and hospitals get paid. However, the surrogate mothers are expected to practice altruism without a single penny.”

It added that “the Bill seeks to operate from the understanding that just by changing the nature of surrogacy from commercial to altruistic and confining the practice of surrogacy in the private domain of family would end the exploitation of surrogates. Such a proposition, however, ignores the ground reality that in Indian marital homes the decision-making power rarely rests with women and not so privileged or financially weak relatives who can be coerced into becoming surrogate mothers and the chances of coercion and exploitation are even more in case of close relatives due to family pressures,” as quoted by Indian Express.

On November 21, 2016, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 was introduced in Lok Sabha and referred to the standing committee by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha on January 12, 2017.