Parliament winter session starts; Narendra Modi Cabinet to hold meeting at 1 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought cooperation from the Opposition for a constructive session on Thursday.

With the winter session of the Parliament starting today, the the Narendra Modi cabinet will hold a meeting at 1 pm. Starting from today the session will continue till January 5. The ongoing session of the Parliament is likely to hold discussions on 25 pending and 14 new Bills which will be tabled by the government this session. Both houses of the Parliament are expected to discuss legislation on instant triple talaq, GST and the Insolvency Bill. “We look forward to having a fruitful session, hope to see positive approach this Winter Session . Democracy will surely strengthen,” Prime Minister Modi said on Friday ahead of winter session of Parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought cooperation from the Opposition for a constructive session. He also suggested simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in order to maximise governance. Speaking at an all-party meeting, the prime minister said that holding elections once in five years will boost development. This year, the Winter Session was delayed this year due to the overlapping with Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly polls. He also urged parties to rise above partisan politics to support the proposal.

Briefing the reporters on prime minister’s remark, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said Narendra Modi urged leaders of all political parties to help build a consensus on the matter.”He also sought their cooperation to make the session meaningful and constructive,” Kumar said.

During the meeting, Congress leaders also raised the issue of Narendra Modi’s claim during a speech in Gujarat in which he claimed that former prime minister Manmohan Singh, a former vice president, some other dignitaries also discussed on state polls, with some Pakistani dignitories.

Congress has decided to raise the issue in the Parliament. “”We will raise the issue in Parliament. Either the government prove the claim or the prime minister apologise. Nothing short of an apology will satisfy us,” Anand Sharma said.

Seconding his view his party colleague and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad was quoted as saying by ANI, “For the first time a Prime Minister has accused Former PM, former Vice President and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. PM must clarify in the Parliament.”