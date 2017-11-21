Parliament winter session: Ravi Shankar Prasad takes dig at Congress over protest, ropes in Rahul Gandhi

It was quite surprising to see that the Opposition party was keen to uphold the sanctity of the Parliament, says Ravi Shankar Prasad. (ANI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today slammed the main Opposition party Congress over its demand to convene the winter session of the Parliament on time. Speaking to media persons, the minister said that the Congress always walked out of the Parliament whenever there was a discussion on demonetisation. “Whenever there was a discussion on Demonetisation and the moment Congress realized that we are showing facts after facts which made Congress party uncomfortable, they walked out of Parliament,” he said while speaking to media persons.

He added that it was quite surprising to see that the Opposition party was keen to uphold the sanctity of the Parliament and wanted to know how many sessions did Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi attended. He was replying on the Congress’ claim that the NDA Government was scared of the winter session as Gujarat polls are around the corner The main Opposition party had also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to take notice of this and ask Narendra Modi government to convene the session.

Earlier on Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley clashed over the delay in convening the Winter session of the Parliament. While Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre of sabotaging the Winter session on “flimsy grounds”, the latter responded by saying the Congrat had done the same in the past too.

The Winter Session of the Parliament normally begins in the third week of November and goes on until the third week of December. “The Modi-government in its arrogance has cast a dark shadow on India’ Parliamentary democracy by sabotaging the Winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds,” Sonia Gandhi said in her address during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on Monday.

Hitting back at Sonia Gandhi, Arun Jaitley said the on several occasions in the past too Parliament sessions were rescheduled to ensure they did not overlap with elections, and even the Congress had done the same in the past. He added that the Congress had also delayed a session in 2011 due to election campaigns.