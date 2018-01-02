LIVE Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in Upper House today

LIVE Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: Parliament winter session has begun. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament which commenced from December 15, 2017 will conclude on January 5.

LIVE Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: Parliament winter session has begun. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament which commenced from December 15, 2017 will conclude on January 5. It will have 14 settings. Several crucial bills are set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha today. The contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The bill, which makes instant triple illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the Lower House last week. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today, according to the list of business of the Upper House. BJP has meanwhile issued a three line whip for all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to remain present in the Parliament today and Wednesday.

10: 18 am: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad holds strategy meet with Opposition leaders to discuss the Triple Talaq Bill, which is to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha today

10: 12 am: The Bill, if enacted, will make triple talaq a criminal offense. It proposes a three-year jail term for a Muslim man who divorces his wife in any form of spoken, written or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

9: 56 am: An Opposition party meet led Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will take place at 10: 30 am in Parliament.

9: 53 am: The Bill, last week, was passed in the Lok Sabha with most of the leading parties in the Opposition, including the Congress, voting in favour, but with caveats. The Centre termed the voting as “historic” and expressed confidence that it would be passed in Rajya Sabha as well.

9: 48 am: BJP issued a three-line whip for all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to remain present in the Parliament on Jan 2nd and 3rd for passage of several crucial bills during the period.

9: 41 am: Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has claimed that various Muslim bodies in the country would move the Supreme Court if the bill is also passed by the Rajya Sabha. The bill could get stalled in the Rajya Sabha where government lacks a majority and it may be referred to a parliamentary committee for its review.

9: 30 am: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.