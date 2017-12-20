LIVE Parliament Winter session: Narendra Modi government, Opposition to meet

Parliament winter session live updates: Parliament winter session has commenced. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament will conclude on January 5.

Parliament winter session live updates: Parliament winter session has commenced. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament will conclude on January 5. It will have 14 settings. The session has already got off to a stormy start. Following Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections results, BJP and Congress leaders were seen taking jibes at each other over an array of issues. Congress has been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology over his Manmohan Singh-Pakistan remark. According to reports, the Narendra Modi government and Opposition leaders are likely to meet in the morning.

10:47 am: Meanwhile, BJP’s parliamentary meeting is taking place at Parliament’s Library Building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah have attended the meeting.

10:43 am: BJD leaders staged a protest demanding tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, in front of statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Parliament